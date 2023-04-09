Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lowered by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

