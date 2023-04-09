United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1,916.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 197,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.66 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

