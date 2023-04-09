Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $151.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.