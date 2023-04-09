Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,318 shares of company stock worth $4,769,482 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

