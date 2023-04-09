VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN opened at $213.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average of $198.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $224.56.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.36, for a total value of $131,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.36, for a total value of $131,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,473 shares of company stock worth $12,975,131. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

