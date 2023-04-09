Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after buying an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,375,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,176,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,638,000 after purchasing an additional 99,041 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $190.42 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average is $178.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

