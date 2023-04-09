Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritiv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veritiv Trading Down 4.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $161.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.