Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 227.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 87,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,546 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Viasat Trading Up 1.4 %

VSAT stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $47.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.26). Viasat had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $651.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $90,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $291,573 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

