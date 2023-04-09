Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 404 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after buying an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,012,000 after buying an additional 524,701 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim lowered shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.19.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

