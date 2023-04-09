Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 740 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,727,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,225,000 after buying an additional 40,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NovoCure by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 574,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.80.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

