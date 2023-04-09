Whittier Trust Co. Buys 196 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,370.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,476 shares of company stock worth $676,043 and sold 35,740 shares worth $2,815,700. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

