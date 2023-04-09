Whittier Trust Co. Buys 210 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 210.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

