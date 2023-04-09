Whittier Trust Co. Buys 240 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 888.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,817 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

