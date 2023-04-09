Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,372 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 643.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $66.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

