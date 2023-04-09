Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 2,717 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.