Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

SU stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.