Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.99 and a 12 month high of $293.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $222.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $1,459,491.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.