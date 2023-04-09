Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Shares of MORN stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.99 and a 12 month high of $293.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $222.97.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
