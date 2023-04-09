Whittier Trust Co. Has $119,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

