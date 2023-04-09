Whittier Trust Co. Has $15.97 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

