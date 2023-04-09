Whittier Trust Co. Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

