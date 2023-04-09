Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $5,985,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hologic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

