Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $300.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

