Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 135,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.