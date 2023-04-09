Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 25.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 58.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.