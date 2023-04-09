Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

