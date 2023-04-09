Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 240 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,750,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17,252.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 267,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after buying an additional 266,207 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $147.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

