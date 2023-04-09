Whittier Trust Co. Sells 227 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE CPT opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $174.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

