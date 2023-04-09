Whittier Trust Co. Sells 255 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

FIS stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

