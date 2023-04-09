Whittier Trust Co. Sells 450 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

