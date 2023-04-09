Whittier Trust Co. Sells 752 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 6,169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Nuvei during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

