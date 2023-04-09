Whittier Trust Co. Sells 755 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $65.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

