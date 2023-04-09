Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $56.35 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.