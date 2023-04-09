Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 664,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.6% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

