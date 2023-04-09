Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,235,000 after buying an additional 1,930,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

