Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Insider Activity

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

