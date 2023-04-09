World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

NYSE WWE opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

