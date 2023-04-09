Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF Stock Performance

QARP stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF (QARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks and index of US large-cap companies, selected and weighted based upon a combination of quality and value metrics. Quality metrics are given greater weight.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.