YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 815 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.76.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

