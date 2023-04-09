Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after buying an additional 69,056 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.86.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $300.26 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $427.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

