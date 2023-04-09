Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 34,493 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,493 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

