10,708 Shares in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 48.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

TWKS stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

In other news, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

