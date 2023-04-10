10,925 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $525,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 619,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.51.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

