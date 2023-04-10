1,244 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,252,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $207.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day moving average of $207.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

