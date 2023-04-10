124,856 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 124,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $45.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7332 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

See Also

