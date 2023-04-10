12,914 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 151,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 38,574 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 860,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 699,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

