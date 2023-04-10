1,426 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 105,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.63.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $140.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 187.88%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

