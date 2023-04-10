1,635 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 192,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $112.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $285.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

