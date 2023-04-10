1,785 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFG opened at $121.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $152.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

