19,126 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.59. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $14.07.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

