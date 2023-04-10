2,123 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

